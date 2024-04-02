Inter Miami sign forward Leo Afonso

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed forward Leo Afonso through the 2024 MLS season with options spanning 2025-27, the club announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was Miami's second-round selection (No. 32 overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after starring at the University of Virginia. The Inter Miami academy product is from Brazil, but doesn’t occupy an international roster slot.

"Leo is a promising attacker that we have known for a long time, and he earned his spot on the first team through his performances with Inter Miami CF II, and in his two previous MLS appearances with the team while on short-term agreements," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"We’re proud of the progress he has made since first joining our academy in 2019, and we’re excited to sign him to the first team as the next step in his journey with the club. We look forward to further fostering his development within our system."

Afonso is the early-season MLS NEXT Pro scoring leader, netting four times with Inter Miami II. That follows his Virginia career, which included 22g/8a in 59 matches. He was a three-time captain for the Cavaliers and First Team All-ACC honoree.

“I’m excited to officially sign my first team contract and start an exciting new chapter in my career with this great club," Afonso said. "I’ve dreamed of this moment since I started here in 2019 and got a glimpse of this in our inaugural preseason.

"I always knew I wanted to come back and now we’re making that dream a reality. I’m ready to give my all for Inter Miami on and off the field."