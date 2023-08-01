Inter Miami sign Argentine center back Tomás Avilés

"We’re very happy to sign Tomás, a prospect we feel has a very bright future ahead," Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "Tomás is a talented young player who will help us bolster our backline."

Avilés has played in 20 first-team matches for Racing and in May represented Argentina at the FIFA U-20 World Cup. He previously represented Chile on the youth international circuit before making the switch.

Avilés, 19, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. He is the club’s third U22 Initiative acquisition this summer, following in the footsteps of compatriot Facundo Farías (forward) arriving from Colón and rising Paraguayan international Diego Gómez (midfielder) joining from Club Libertad.

Oficial✍🇦🇷 Bienvenido, Toto! We have signed defender Tomás Avilés to a contract running through the 2026 season. The center back joins the Club from Argentine side Racing Club as part of MLS’ U-22 initiative. Find out all the details: https://t.co/WremuEwCWX pic.twitter.com/6zX4f46mk9

Avilés was surely enticed by the chance to play with forward Lionel Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets and defender Jordi Alba in Miami after that ex-FC Barcelona trio joined on free moves in mid-July. Led by new head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, these moves have thrust the South Florida-based club into the global transfer conversation and fueled belief of a late-season turnaround.

"This is an exciting opportunity for me and I can’t wait to represent Inter Miami," Avilés said. "I will give everything for this club and do what I can to help us meet our objectives."

In Miami, Avilés joins a center-back corps that includes Canadian international Kamal Miller and Ukrainian international Sergii Kryvtsov. He both offers depth and should compete for minutes right away.

As Miami’s new-look squad takes shape, the club has reached the Round of 32 in the revamped Leagues Cup. They’re also into the US Open Cup semifinals and hoping to climb back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field once regular-season action resumes Aug. 20.