Inter Miami's Nu Stadium "born out of a dream"

“It’s almost surreal,” managing owner Jorge Mas told reporters ahead of welcoming Austin FC for Saturday’s inaugural match at Nu Stadium, their brand-new, 26,700-seat soccer-specific venue (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

First session. First feel 🙌. These are some Nu firsts in Nu Stadium pic.twitter.com/PT7UJ0PJbu

Crowning jewel

Nu Stadium, and the Miami Freedom Park project it anchors, is the culmination of a dream years in the making for the Mas brothers and fellow co-owner David Beckham. All three were key players from the beginning, with Beckham exercising the option to establish a new MLS club in South Florida in February 2014.

Inter Miami CF were officially launched four years later, with the league’s 25th club making their debut as an expansion side during the 2020 season.

The Herons called Fort Lauderdale home for the next six years, building a global brand and reputation thanks to the transformational summer 2023 arrival of Lionel Messi and a cohort of fellow superstars.

Now, they’re finally home in Miami proper. And they’re ready to take the next step towards worldwide expansion in their new digs.

“This is a stadium that was born out of a dream. Six years ago, we didn’t have a club,” said Mas. “For us it’s important, and it was always a dream to build a special football stadium. It is a global sport; we’re a global city.