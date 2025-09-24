Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has secured another AT&T Goal of the Matchday award, claiming Matchday 35 honors with 56.7% of the fan vote.

The Argentine icon netted the winning goal in Miami's 3-2 triumph over D.C. United , cutting around his defender into the penalty arc before placing a curling finish into the top left corner to complete his brace.

The award marks Messi's seventh Goal of the Matchday title in 2025.

3rd place, Brayan Vera (15.1%): The Colombian center back opened the scoring in Real Salt Lake's 4-1 defeat at LAFC, blasting a long-range laser beam past Hugo Lloris and into the top corner for his first goal of the season.

4th place, Martín Ojeda (7.9%): Orlando City's No. 10 kissed a curling free kick off the inside of the post, the first of his two goals in a 3-2 victory over Nashville SC.