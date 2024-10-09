Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday

With his perfect control and volley on a cross from Luis Suárez , the Ecuadorian forward claimed 68.5% of the fan vote to win AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 37.

It took until the final moments against Toronto FC , but Inter Miami CF 's Leo Campana found the net for the Herons, keeping the MLS all-time single-season points record chase alive heading into Decision Day with a 1-0 win .

2nd place, Pedro Santos (12.8%): D.C. United are making their best case for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Pedro Santos is doing everything he can to get them there, unleashing a blistering first-time strike to help D.C. prevail 2-1 over the New England Revolution.

3rd place, Lucho Acosta (10.2%): The 2023 Landon Donovan MVP added to a stellar tally with a perfect strike to the near post, bringing Luciano Acosta to 33 goal contributions (14g/19a) in 2024 in FC Cincinnati's 3-1 loss to Orlando City.

4th place, Gabriel Pec (8.5%): The LA Galaxy are a fun team to watch, and Gabriel Pec is a big part of that, linking up with Riqui Puig before finishing to the low-post as LA claimed a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.