Inter Miami's Leo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday

It took until the final moments against Toronto FC, but Inter Miami CF's Leo Campana found the net for the Herons, keeping the MLS all-time single-season points record chase alive heading into Decision Day with a 1-0 win.

With his perfect control and volley on a cross from Luis Suárez, the Ecuadorian forward claimed 68.5% of the fan vote to win AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 37.

2nd place, Pedro Santos (12.8%): D.C. United are making their best case for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Pedro Santos is doing everything he can to get them there, unleashing a blistering first-time strike to help D.C. prevail 2-1 over the New England Revolution.

3rd place, Lucho Acosta (10.2%): The 2023 Landon Donovan MVP added to a stellar tally with a perfect strike to the near post, bringing Luciano Acosta to 33 goal contributions (14g/19a) in 2024 in FC Cincinnati's 3-1 loss to Orlando City.

4th place, Gabriel Pec (8.5%): The LA Galaxy are a fun team to watch, and Gabriel Pec is a big part of that, linking up with Riqui Puig before finishing to the low-post as LA claimed a 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

See all of the nominees here.

