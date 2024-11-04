Inter Miami, Orlando City to play preseason match at Raymond James Stadium

Florida Derby rivals Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC will face off at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Feb. 14 ahead of the 2025 MLS regular season, the clubs announced Monday.

The preseason friendly will take place at the 75,000-capacity stadium that's home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’re excited to have set one of our preseason matches for 2025. Planning ahead will help us prepare for a highly anticipated follow-up to everything we’ve accomplished, and everything we’re still fighting for in 2024," Inter Miami president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí said in a press release.