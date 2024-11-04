Inter Miami, Orlando City to play preseason match at Raymond James Stadium

Florida Derby rivals Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC will face off at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, Feb. 14 ahead of the 2025 MLS regular season, the clubs announced Monday.
The preseason friendly will take place at the 75,000-capacity stadium that's home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“We’re excited to have set one of our preseason matches for 2025. Planning ahead will help us prepare for a highly anticipated follow-up to everything we’ve accomplished, and everything we’re still fighting for in 2024," Inter Miami president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí said in a press release.
“We can’t wait to bring the excitement of the Orlando/Miami rivalry down the road to our neighbors in Tampa, and look forward to having the opportunity to showcase our Lions in front of a great crowd at Raymond James Stadium,” said Orlando City president of business operations Jarrod Dillon in a separate release.
Miami and Orlando have both qualified for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and could meet in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24 if both teams advance from their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
Orlando host Charlotte FC for a decisive Game 3 on Saturday (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Later that night, the Herons welcome Atlanta United in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their series (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
As the 2024 Supporters' Shield winners, Miami enjoy hosting privileges throughout the playoffs and – should they qualify – into MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.