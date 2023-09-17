Inter Miami magic slows at Atlanta United: Messi absence or something more?

“Having [Messi and Alba] is an important and considerable advantage for the team in the same way as not having them. There is no doubt about that,” said Martino. “I don't think either of the two absences had to do with it. Those eight minutes had errors. At the start we had bad recoveries in the transitions; we do not have to look for what happened in those eight minutes on the absences [of Messi and Alba] but rather because of the team's deficiencies.”

As they have in all but three games of their unbeaten run, IMCF scored first. Leo Campana flashed superb skill and composure in the 25th minute to corral the rebound and finish past Brad Guzan after Dixon Arroyo ’s long-range blast had clanged off the woodwork. But Tristan Muyumba 's equalizing header 11 minutes later incited a disastrous loss of composure among the visitors, who conceded twice more in an eight-minute span that dug them a hole too deep to recover from.

Messi and his teammate Jordi Alba were left off the gameday roster, with Martino citing “muscular fatigue” and a resultingly elevated risk of injury to his two stars. It was a decision he chalked up to the inevitable realities of Miami’s congested stretch-run schedule, not to mention the thousands of air miles Messi racked up on his journey to South America to play for Argentina during the September international window.

The increasingly euphoric unbeaten run Inter Miami CF embarked on with the mid-July arrival of Lionel Messi came shuddering to a halt 12 matches in Saturday afternoon. The Herons were comprehensively defeated 5-2 by a rampant Atlanta United side, inflicting a suboptimal homecoming on former Five Stripes icons Gerardo “Tata” Martino and Josef Martínez in front of a 71,635 crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falling short

The fact that Muyumba’s goal had a whiff of controversy made all that even more frustrating. The ball caromed off the far post and was ruled by the on-field refereeing crew to have barely crossed the line before Drake Callender arrived to paw it away, with Video Review finding insufficient evidence to overturn the decision.

“I have my doubts about the equalizing goal, as to whether it went in or not,” Martino said. “They said there was no image that showed the ball didn’t go in, but I don’t think there is any image that shows that it did go in. But it was 1-1, and then we got a bit disorganized.”

As desperate as Miami are to make a late dash into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, the odds of which took a hit from Saturday’s loss, they also host Houston Dynamo FC in the US Open Cup final on Sept. 27 – providing a chance for a second title after winning Leagues Cup in mid-August. And though his heroics often make him seem like an extraterrestrial, their Argentine talisman is still only human.

Messi was subbed out of La Albiceleste’s 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Ecuador on Sept. 7 – a crucial result delivered by one of his trademark free-kick golazos – after he “felt something,” in the words of Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, seemingly in a leg muscle, that led Scaloni to sit him out of their subsequent 3-0 win over Bolivia in La Paz.

“There is some risk of having worse consequences if they came to play this match,” said Martino of Messi and Alba, before batting aside the suggestion that the choice to rest them was influenced by MBS’s artificial turf playing surface.