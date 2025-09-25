Inter Miami: Lionel Messi makes more history in NYCFC domination

The GOAT is also tied for third all-time in MLS goal contributions in a season with Josef Martinez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and trails Carlos Vela (49) with five games remaining in the regular season.

The outburst gives Messi 37 goal contributions in 2025 (24g/13a), making him the first player in MLS history to record 35 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

Inter Miami CF 's superstar No. 10 kept a torrid run of form rolling on Wednesday, pouring in 2g/1a as the Herons clinched an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot with a 4-0 rout at NYCFC .

Late-season surge

Messi's hot streak has coincided with a surge in form for Inter Miami, with Wednesday's victory marking a third straight for Javier Mascherano's side.

Since a 3-0 loss at Charlotte FC on Sept. 13, the Herons have rattled off victories over Seattle Sounders FC, D.C. United and New York City to secure a second straight postseason berth, and keep them in striking distance of the Supporters' Shield.

Inter Miami (16W-6L-7D; 55 points) still trail FC Cincinnati (18W-9L-4D; 58 points) and the Philadelphia Union (18W-7L-6D; 60 points) in the Shield race, but have two games in hand on both clubs.

Messi has tallied 5g/3a in those last three matches, as the iconic Argentine makes a bid for a second straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Wednesday's match was Messi's league-leading eighth multi-goal game this season, which ties him for the most during a season in league history.