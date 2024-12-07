Inter Miami: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule, matchups & stadiums

Who and where they’ll play

June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will face Portuguese titans FC Porto before closing group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

How they qualified