Matchday

Inter Miami: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule, matchups & stadiums

Messi-Suarez-CWC

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF will kick off the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez & Co. in a standalone Group A match on June 14.

WHEN
OPPONENT
WHERE
Saturday, June 14 - 8 pm ET
Al Ahly (Egypt)
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Florida
Thursday, June 19 - 3 pm ET
FC Porto (Portugal)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Monday, June 23 - 9 pm ET
Palmeiras (Brazil)
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Florida
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Who and where they’ll play

  • June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
  • June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
  • June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida

After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will face Portuguese titans FC Porto before closing group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

How they qualified

Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
FIFA Club World Cup Inter Miami CF Matchday

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video