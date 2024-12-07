Inter Miami: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule, matchups & stadiums

Inter Miami CF will kick off the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez & Co. in a standalone Group A match on June 14.
WHEN
OPPONENT
WHERE
Saturday, June 14 - 8 pm ET
Al Ahly (Egypt)
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Florida
Thursday, June 19 - 3 pm ET
FC Porto (Portugal)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Monday, June 23 - 9 pm ET
Palmeiras (Brazil)
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, Florida
Who and where they’ll play
- June 14 vs. Al Ahly - 8 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
- June 19 vs. FC Porto - 3 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 23 vs. Palmeiras - 9 pm ET | Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, Florida
After Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, Inter Miami will face Portuguese titans FC Porto before closing group play against Brazilian giants Palmeiras.
How they qualified
Inter Miami were awarded the spot allotted to the host country after winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield and setting the league's single-season points record (74 points; 2.18 ppg).