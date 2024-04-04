Inter Miami fall behind CF Monterrey in Champions Cup quarterfinal series

Liga MX heavyweights CF Monterrey have an advantage over Inter Miami CF halfway through their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series, recording a 2-1 comeback victory Wednesday night at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami, who played their fourth straight game across all competitions without Lionel Messi (hamstring), went ahead in the 19th minute through Tomás Avilés. The center back redirected home Julian Gressel's corner kick, giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

But the match turned on its head in the 65th minute when Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz was red-carded for his second bookable offense in four minutes. He'll now miss Leg 2 on April 10 at Monterrey's Estadio BBVA, a match that decides who meets the Herediano-Pachuca series winner in the CCC semifinals.

Monterrey seized their man advantage by pouncing on a 69th-minute corner kick, leveling at 1-1 when Maxi Meza cleaned up Drake Callender's reaction save at the back post. And then midfielder Jorge Rodríguez curled home a world-class winner in the 89th minute after Inter Miami failed to clear their lines.