Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba to retire after 2025 season

"I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I've walked this path with every ounce of passion I had," he added. "And now it's the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling."

"The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life," Alba said via his official social media account . "I've decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season.

Alba's news comes less than two weeks after Busquets announced his planned retirement and months after he signed a contract extension with Miami through the 2027 season.

The legendary Spanish left back has featured in 700 professional club matches, spanning stops at Gimnàstic de Tarragona, Valencia CF and FC Barcelona, before finishing his career with the Herons.

Internationally, Alba had 10 goals in 93 appearances for Spain. He was a part of La Roja's 2012 UEFA European Championship-winning side and captained them to the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League title.

A six-time LaLiga champion, he also won the 2015 UEFA Champions League with los Blaugrana. He formed an iconic partnership with Messi at Barcelona, a relationship that has continued in MLS.

Considered one of the greatest left backs of his generation, Alba spent most of his celebrated career in LaLiga, producing 33 goals and 107 assists in 569 matches across all competitions with Valencia and Barça.

Final MLS Cup push

Alba has won Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield with Miami, contributing 14g/38a in 95 all-competition appearances since arriving in South Florida.

"Jordi has been an exceptional addition to Inter Miami and one of the standout players in Major League Soccer over these two seasons," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "His experience, consistency, and attacking contribution have been very important to the club’s success.

"Beyond the goals and assists, he has been a great asset within the team and an exemplary professional. Those that know me know that family is the most important part of my life, and Jordi will forever be part of our Inter Miami family. We wish Jordi all the happiness in this new stage of his life."

The Herons have two regular-season games left before their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign begins in late October. Currently third in the Eastern Conference with 59 points, they're vying for top-four positioning to guarantee home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

Last season, Alba and Miami were eliminated in Round One by Atlanta United.