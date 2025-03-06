Inter Miami defender Ian Fray's red card rescinded

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Inter Miami CF defender Ian Fray following Miami’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on March 2.
Fray is now eligible to play in Miami’s next regular-season match against Charlotte FC on March 9.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Inter Miami’s appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2025 season.