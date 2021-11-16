Inter Miami considering all options to improve team as crucial offseason begins

Pizarro is the only one of the trio likely to be the subject of offers given his age and contract status. Matuidi is 34 and Higuain turns 34 next month. Pizarro, 27, is in his prime and has been the subject of an eight-figure transfer three times already in his career (Pachuca to Chivas; Chivas to Monterrey; Monterrey to Miami).

"All three DPs are under contract, we’re moving forward with our DPs, but we’re listening to all options to help us improve the team," sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson told media on a press conference.

Designated Players Gonzalo Higuain , Blaise Matuidi and Rodolfo Pizarro were the key players as Miami finished 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Each player had their own moments but failed to do enough to help them stick around the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase through the end of 2021. The club hopes for better in 2022, though all options are on the table.

If all three DPs return, Miami can't add more than one U22 Initiative signing. They're also allowed to execute one offseason contract buyout a year.

Miami are grappling with how to improve the squad around those key players while dealing with sanctions from the league following an investigation into Matuidi's acquisition from Juventus. Miami will be without $2.27m in allocation dollars each of the next two seasons, a significant figure. Allocation money is used to buy down contract charges on the salary cap (i.e. freeing up salary space) as well as acquiring assets (i.e. players, international spots, etc.). One overly simplistic way to think about it is Miami will be without an amount of GAM that could have funded trades for Jeremy Ebobisse ($1.167m GAM) and Mark-Anthony Kaye ($1m GAM)

As such, Miami are likely to rely on a youthful group of players to make up minutes that otherwise may have gone to veterans if not for cap casualties and restraints.