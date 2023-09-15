Inter Miami CF sign Leonardo Campana to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Inter Miami CF have secured Leonardo Campana's long-term future with the club, announcing Friday they signed the Ecuadorian international to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.

The 23-year-old, who originally joined the Herons on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in early 2022 before his option was picked up ahead of the current campaign, has 18g/4a in 46 regular-season appearances (33 starts). He's now locked in as a fundamental piece of Miami's new star-studded era.

“Leo is a natural goalscorer, and he has proven himself with Inter Miami. We’re pleased to keep a player of his caliber with us,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.