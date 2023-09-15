Inter Miami CF sign Leonardo Campana to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Inter Miami CF have secured Leonardo Campana's long-term future with the club, announcing Friday they signed the Ecuadorian international to a contract extension through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.
The 23-year-old, who originally joined the Herons on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in early 2022 before his option was picked up ahead of the current campaign, has 18g/4a in 46 regular-season appearances (33 starts). He's now locked in as a fundamental piece of Miami's new star-studded era.
“Leo is a natural goalscorer, and he has proven himself with Inter Miami. We’re pleased to keep a player of his caliber with us,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a press release.
“Since his arrival in 2022, he has shown to be one of the brightest talents in the league, and has continued to put in top performances this season. We’re confident that he will continue to develop and strengthen our squad as we aim to achieve our goals together this season and beyond.”
Campana, who alternates striking duties up top with Venezuelan star Josef Martínez, has scored five goals in his last five games across all competitions – no doubt benefitting from the summer blockbuster arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, among other recent signings, that have transformed the club as they look to make a late-season push for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.
“I’m really happy to renew my contract for four more years with the team that has made me feel at home since my first day," he said in an official statement. "I’m happy, motivated and excited for everything to come at this Club, and for a great city like Miami."
Currently 14th in the Eastern Conference and six points off the playoff line with eight games remaining, Campana and Miami visit Atlanta United Saturday evening (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) in a marquee Matchday 32 showdown that could dramatically alter their postseason hopes.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant