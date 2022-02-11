Inter Miami CF sign Finland international attacker Robert Taylor 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed Finnish international attacker Robert Taylor from Norwegian top-flight team Sportsklubben Brann through the 2023 MLS season with an option for 2024, the club announced Friday.
Taylor, 27, will occupy an international roster slot. He has one goal and two assists across 25 appearances for Finland.
“Robert is a skillful, exciting, chance creator that gives us options in attack as he can excel in different roles as a winger and as a central midfielder,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. "He also adds valuable international experience to the squad as he has featured regularly for the Finnish national team. We are confident his addition will add to our attack and help us succeed.”
Across numerous club stops in Europe, Taylor has 55 goals and 31 assists in 239 all-competition appearances, including four in UEFA Europa League Qualifying fixtures. He’s played for sides like England’s Lincoln City FC, Sweden’s AIK Fotboll and more.
On the international stage, Taylor was part of Finland’s historic UEFA European Championship 2020 squad last year, as they qualified for the continental competition for the first time.
Taylor is Miami’s latest final-third addition after the South Florida-based club welcomed forward Leonardo Campagna and winger Emerson Rodriguez as U22 Initiative signings. They also traded for Costa Rican international forward Ariel Lassiter from Houston Dynamo FC.