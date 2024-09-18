Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

It didn't take Lionel Messi long to find his footing again with Inter Miami CF. Returning for the first time since suffering an injury at the summer's Copa América, the 37-year-old claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors in Matchday 32 for his 26th-minute equalizer in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed 68.8% of the vote for his cut-back and clinical right-footed finish.
2nd place (18.7%), Edwin Cerrillo: The LA Galaxy got the job done in a heated El Tráfico, with Cerrillo's long-range equalizer leveling the match in an eventual 4-2 comeback win that clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the Galaxy.
3rd place (7.6%), Rafael Santos: Orlando City picked up another win in their drive for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Santos' blistering left-footed strike in a 3-0 win over New England was a standout moment.
4th place (4.9%), Riqui Puig: The former FC Barcelona man showed out in El Tráfico, tallying two assists before combining with Marco Reus for a rocket past LAFC's Hugo Lloris.
