Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

It didn't take Lionel Messi long to find his footing again with Inter Miami CF. Returning for the first time since suffering an injury at the summer's Copa América, the 37-year-old claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors in Matchday 32 for his 26th-minute equalizer in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner claimed 68.8% of the vote for his cut-back and clinical right-footed finish.

2nd place (18.7%), Edwin Cerrillo: The LA Galaxy got the job done in a heated El Tráfico, with Cerrillo's long-range equalizer leveling the match in an eventual 4-2 comeback win that clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the Galaxy.

3rd place (7.6%), Rafael Santos: Orlando City picked up another win in their drive for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Santos' blistering left-footed strike in a 3-0 win over New England was a standout moment.

4th place (4.9%), Riqui Puig: The former FC Barcelona man showed out in El Tráfico, tallying two assists before combining with Marco Reus for a rocket past LAFC's Hugo Lloris.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32
St. Louis CITY's Becher wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 31
More News
More News
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 33 LP

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 33 LP
Player Availability Report - Matchday 33 LP

Player Availability Report - Matchday 33 LP
2024 MLS Transfers LP

2024 MLS Transfers LP
MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings

MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 32: Lionel Messi
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 32: Lionel Messi
Gavin Beavers rides rocky road to RSL starter | The Pathway
0:48

Gavin Beavers rides rocky road to RSL starter | The Pathway
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 32?
1:39
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 32?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 32
1:04
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 32