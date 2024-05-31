Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 17, thanks to a vintage strike from the legendary No. 10. The Argentine captured 53.2% of the vote with his left-footed shot from the top of the box.
2nd place, Mateusz Bogusz (30.9%): Bogusz's right-footed blast from nearly 30 yards out painted the top corner in a 2-0 win over Minnesota United.
3rd place, Saba Lobjanidze (12%): The Georgia international has been in stellar form for the Five Stripes, scoring the first of his two goals in a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami with a curling strike after a run through midfield.
4th place, Christian Benteke (3.8%): Benteke's smashing half-volley completed the brace for the big Belgian in a 4-2 loss to CF Montréal.
