Inter Miami cancel three preseason fixtures, citing health and safety concerns

Inter Miami's three preseaon matches this week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, have been canceled, with the club citing "an abundance of caution for the health and safety of players and staff."
Miami were scheduled to play USL Championship side Charleston Battery on Tuesday, March 30, and the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC on Saturday, April 3. It is the second preseason match canceled for Inter Miami after a match against Miami FC was canceled, as members of Miami FC tested positive for COVID-19. It is also the second preseason cancelation for the Red Bulls, and the third for Nashville.
Miami also canceled media availability that was scheduled for this Wednesday.
Inter Miami will begin their second season in MLS when they take on the LA Galaxy on April 18 (3 pm ET on ABC).