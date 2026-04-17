Inter Miami begin Guillermo Hoyos era at Colorado Rapids

Javier Mascherano’s sudden departure as Inter Miami CF head coach this week has cast an unexpected spotlight on Guillermo Hoyos, the club’s sporting director-turned-interim manager.
Fans unsure what to expect going forward can rest assured that Hoyos – an experienced coach and executive – understands the assignment.
“I believe that Inter Miami, and this is a personal opinion, is among the 10 biggest clubs in the world,” Hoyos told reporters Wednesday during his first media availability since being named caretaker boss.
“Not just MLS.”
Great expectations
With that statement, Hoyos set big expectations ahead of his first game in charge: Saturday’s visit to the Colorado Rapids in front of an expected club-record crowd at Empower Field at Mile High (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
“To be here today is a huge blessing, like I said earlier,” said the 62-year-old Argentine. “It’s a dream for me, but that doesn’t take away from the reality. And the reality is over there, every day on the field.”
Another reality for Hoyos: he’s inherited a Herons side that won MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi five months ago, but has yet to reach similar heights this season.
Miami’s main priority for the first half of 2026, the Concacaf Champions Cup, ended in disappointment last month after their Round-of-16 elimination against Nashville SC. In league action, La Rosanegra are winless in their last two, playing to a pair of 2-2 draws in their first matches at the club's recently christened Nu Stadium.
“It’s about the day-to-day. You evolve day-to-day, not month-to-month,” Hoyos said about getting the most out of a squad boasting Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez and other stars. “It’s a very intense day-to-day. And that’s something that we as a coaching staff have to develop.
“We’ve got monsters – monsters of soccer, that is.”
Messi connection
Chief among those “monsters” is Messi. The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP has delivered MLS Cup, Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles for Miami since his July 2023 arrival.
Not coincidentally, Hoyos followed him to South Florida soon after.
Messi’s mentor since his days at FC Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Hoyos has been called his “football godfather” by the legendary Argentine No. 10 himself – the result of a close bond that dates back decades.
After working with MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami II, Hoyos took over as club sporting director ahead of the 2025 season. Now he’s back on the sidelines, three years after his last head coaching job with Bolivian side Oriente Petrolero.
“Having the greatest player of all time on the field is something extraordinary,” Hoyos said of his reunion with Messi. “Grateful. I’m very grateful for that.”
Faith in the squad
While Messi remains Miami’s centerpiece this season, behind a club-best five goals in six starts, the Herons have lacked a consistent complementary attack.
The early consensus was that marquee winter signing Germán Berterame, acquired from LIGA MX side CF Monterrey for a reported $15 million, would fill that role. However, the Mexico international striker has been limited to one goal, which came in last week’s 2-2 home draw against Red Bull New York.
"Nobody starts from zero. There's a history, there's a deepness," Hoyos answered when asked if anybody's place in the squad is up for grabs. "To respect and not value who you have, for me, is disrespectful.
"... You have to respect, you have to value [them]. And, more than anything, you have to make them grow as much as they can. That's our duty."