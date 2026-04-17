Inter Miami begin Guillermo Hoyos era at Colorado Rapids

Javier Mascherano’s sudden departure as Inter Miami CF head coach this week has cast an unexpected spotlight on Guillermo Hoyos, the club’s sporting director-turned-interim manager.

“I believe that Inter Miami, and this is a personal opinion, is among the 10 biggest clubs in the world,” Hoyos told reporters Wednesday during his first media availability since being named caretaker boss.

Fans unsure what to expect going forward can rest assured that Hoyos – an experienced coach and executive – understands the assignment.

Guillermo Hoyos led his first training session as the new head coach, with the team focusing on the upcoming match in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/FGKNijQ2zk

Great expectations

With that statement, Hoyos set big expectations ahead of his first game in charge: Saturday’s visit to the Colorado Rapids in front of an expected club-record crowd at Empower Field at Mile High (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

“To be here today is a huge blessing, like I said earlier,” said the 62-year-old Argentine. “It’s a dream for me, but that doesn’t take away from the reality. And the reality is over there, every day on the field.”

Another reality for Hoyos: he’s inherited a Herons side that won MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi five months ago, but has yet to reach similar heights this season.

Miami’s main priority for the first half of 2026, the Concacaf Champions Cup, ended in disappointment last month after their Round-of-16 elimination against Nashville SC. In league action, La Rosanegra are winless in their last two, playing to a pair of 2-2 draws in their first matches at the club's recently christened Nu Stadium.

“It’s about the day-to-day. You evolve day-to-day, not month-to-month,” Hoyos said about getting the most out of a squad boasting Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez and other stars. “It’s a very intense day-to-day. And that’s something that we as a coaching staff have to develop.