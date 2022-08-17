Insigne, Bernardeschi make Toronto FC "a little bit terrifying" for Eastern Conference

“The moments he's having now, are the moments that for USMNT fans and those that watched him in Europe or with Toronto or wherever, it would make you fall in love with him,” Wiebe said. “I did. I was one of those people that just loved watching Michael Bradley play, loved watching him sort of dictate games, get on the ball, and use his ability with the ball at his foot as a passer to change things and to move the game around. He's doing that again now, except now he has Insigne and he has Bernardeschi."