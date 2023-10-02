Matchday

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 35

23MLS_If_the_playoffs_started_today
MLSsoccer staff

Three matchdays remain in the 2023 regular season, including Decision Day on October 21.

What would be the matchups if the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today?

Conference Standings

23MLS - If Postseason Started Today_MD35
Western Conference

Wild Card

  • San Jose (No. 8) hosting Dallas (No. 9)

Round One

  • St. Louis (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • Salt Lake (No. 2) hosting Portland (No. 7)
  • Seattle (No. 3) hosting Vancouver (No. 6)
  • LAFC (No. 4) hosting Houston (No. 5)
Eastern Conference

Wild Card

  • New York City (No. 8) hosting Montréal (No. 9)

Round One

  • Cincinnati (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • Orlando (No. 2) hosting Nashville (No. 7)
  • New England (No. 3) hosting Atlanta (No. 6)
  • Philadelphia (No. 4) hosting Columbus (No. 5)
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?
SCENES! FC Cincinnati celebrate Supporters' Shield at airport with fans
Orlando City's MLS Cup dream grows: "We think we can do it"
More News
More News
If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 35

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 35
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2024?
Cincinnati can be all-time greats, St. Louis lock top seed in West & more from Matchday 35
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Cincinnati can be all-time greats, St. Louis lock top seed in West & more from Matchday 35
Your Sunday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati claim Supporters’ Shield, latest on Messi injury
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati claim Supporters’ Shield, latest on Messi injury
SCENES! FC Cincinnati celebrate Supporters' Shield at airport with fans

SCENES! FC Cincinnati celebrate Supporters' Shield at airport with fans
Orlando City's MLS Cup dream grows: "We think we can do it"

Orlando City's MLS Cup dream grows: "We think we can do it"
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake | October 1, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Real Salt Lake | October 1, 2023
Goal: C. Arango vs. LAFC, 72'
0:55

Goal: C. Arango vs. LAFC, 72'
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. DC United | September 30, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. DC United | September 30, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers | September 30, 2023
7:00

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers | September 30, 2023
More Video