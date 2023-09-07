Matchday

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 30

23MLS_If_the_playoffs_started_today
MLSsoccer staff

The sprint to Decision Day (Oct. 21) isn't slowing down anytime soon, increasing pressure on who will make the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Below are the would-be matchups and qualifiers if the postseason started today.

SOC23-163920-230 - If Postseason Started Today_9.6
Western Conference

Wild Card

  • San Jose (No. 8) hosting Dallas (No. 9)

Round One

  • St. Louis (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • Seattle (No. 2) hosting Minnesota (No. 7)
  • LAFC (No. 3) hosting Vancouver (No. 6)
  • Salt Lake (No. 4) hosting Houston (No. 5)
Eastern Conference

Wild Card

  • Montréal (No. 8) hosting D.C. (No. 9)

Round One

  • Cincinnati (No. 1) hosting winner of No. 8 vs. No. 9
  • New England (No. 2) hosting Nashville (No. 7)
  • Orlando (No. 3) hosting Atlanta (No. 6)
  • Philadelphia (No. 4) hosting Columbus (No. 5)
Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 9, while the playoffs begin Oct. 25-26 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids president stresses "identity" in coach search
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi nominated for Ballon d'Or 2023
Most improved: 7 MLS players who have leveled up in 2023
More News
More News
Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 31
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 31
If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 30

If the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Matchday 30
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Colorado Rapids president stresses "identity" in coach search

Colorado Rapids president stresses "identity" in coach search
Orlando City, Red Bulls players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando City, Red Bulls players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi nominated for Ballon d'Or 2023

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi nominated for Ballon d'Or 2023
More News
Video
Video
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 30!
1:24

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Matchday 30!
Minnesota United's magician: What makes Emanuel Reynoso elite?
0:45
Quicker Stats

Minnesota United's magician: What makes Emanuel Reynoso elite?
Player of the Matchday 30: Cucho Hernández
0:49

Player of the Matchday 30: Cucho Hernández
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:22

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video