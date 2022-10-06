If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 34

If the playoffs started today

We're almost at the end of the 2022 MLS regular season. It all comes down to Decision Day this Sunday. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot and have clinched the No. 1 seed
  • Austin FC have clinched a playoff spot and have clinched the No. 2 seed
  • FC Dallas have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • Nashville SC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • LA Galaxy have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

  • Austin (#2) hosting Minnesota (#7)
  • Dallas (#3) hosting Portland (#6)
  • LA Galaxy (#4) hosting Nashville (#5)

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

  • Philadelphia Union have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • CF Montréal have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • New York Red Bulls have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • NYCFC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • Inter Miami CF have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

  • Montréal (#2) hosting Columbus (#7)
  • New York City (#3) hosting Cincinnati (#6)
  • New York (#4) hosting Miami (#5)

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

