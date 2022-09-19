If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 32

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If the playoffs started today

MLS Week 32 is complete. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

2022-PlayoffsSeedTomorrow_WK32

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot and have clinched the No. 1 seed
  • Austin FC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • FC Dallas have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

FC Dallas clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions League 2023?
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 32)
Where are they now? Past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winners
Where are they now? Past 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winners
Matt Turner: USMNT goalie dispels concerns after “risky” Arsenal move

Brenden Aaronson: USMNT star chasing "legend" status at Leeds United
Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski named Week 32 Continental Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: LA Galaxy, NYCFC reignite playoff push in Week 32

The preseason predictions we regret the MOST
Playoff race reaches a new level, stoppage-time stunners & MORE
Backheels, solo efforts, stunning volleys! | Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
Watch Every Single Goal from Week 32 in MLS!
