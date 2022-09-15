If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 31

If the playoffs started today

MLS Week 31 is complete. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

2022-PlayoffsSeedTomorrow_WK31

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • Austin FC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

