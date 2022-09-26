If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - entering Week 33

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If the playoffs started today

It's the international break and there's just two weeks remaining in the MLS regular season. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.

2022-PlayoffsSeedTomorrow_NW

Western Conference

Seeding notes

  • LAFC have clinched a playoff spot and have clinched the No. 1 seed
  • Austin FC have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
  • FC Dallas have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5

Eastern Conference

Seeding notes

Round One

Conference Semifinals

  • Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - Week 32
FC Dallas clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions League 2023?
More News
More News
Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi to start for USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi to start for USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia
If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - entering Week 33

If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - entering Week 33
Your Monday Kickoff: Could a road playoff team win MLS Cup?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Could a road playoff team win MLS Cup?
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Colorado Rapids
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Colorado Rapids
Karol Swiderski scores as Poland relegates Wales, Gareth Bale from Nations League

Karol Swiderski scores as Poland relegates Wales, Gareth Bale from Nations League
eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America

eMLS Amateur Cup aims to find the best FIFA player in North America
More News
Video
Video
Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
45:34

Dwayne De Rosario on World Cup expectations for Canada, why his European transfer never happened, and the biggest goal of his career
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy | September 24, 2022
GOAL: Nathan, San Jose Earthquakes - 95th minute
0:32

GOAL: Nathan, San Jose Earthquakes - 95th minute
PK GOAL: Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes - 74th minute
0:34

PK GOAL: Cristian Espinoza, San Jose Earthquakes - 74th minute
More Video
MLS Unites to Vote

MLS Unites to Vote

Join Major League Soccer, Black Players for Change, and the MLS Players Association to participate in the November 8 midterm election