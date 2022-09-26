If the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs started today - entering Week 33

It's the international break and there's just two weeks remaining in the MLS regular season. Below is the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket if the postseason started today.
Western Conference
Seeding notes
Round One
Conference Semifinals
- Semifinal 1: LAFC (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5
Eastern Conference
Seeding notes
- The Philadelphia Union have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
- CF Montréal have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
- The New York Red Bulls have clinched a playoff spot, but have not clinched a seed
Round One
- Montréal (#2) hosting Miami (#7)
- New York (#3) hosting Cincinnati (#6)
- New York City (#4) hosting Orlando (#5)
Conference Semifinals
- Semifinal 1: Philadelphia (#1) hosting the winner of No. 4 vs No. 5