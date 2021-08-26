"I am ready to play": Ricardo Pepi on his decision to join USMNT

Ricardo Pepi FC Dallas

One of the most-watched dual-national dramas leading up to the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying octagonal starting next week has involved 18-year-old FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi. The first-time MLS All-Star, who shone in Wednesday night's contest against the Liga MX All-Stars, has now made his international choice.

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced that Pepi will be on the 26-man roster for the USMNT's upcoming slate of high-stakes World Cup Qualifiers against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras.

In an article released shortly after on the FC Dallas site, Pepi elaborated on why he picked the U.S. over Mexico for this critical stretch of matches.

“I want to start by saying that I am a Mexican-American and that I am super proud of my heritage,” Pepi told the club's Garrett Melcer. “It’s something that will never be taken away from me, no matter what national team I play for."

The El Paso native and FCD homegrown player went on to say, "I made this decision because I felt the USA trusts me and I think that’s due to [USMNT head coach] Gregg Berhalter and how he emphasized this to me. I had good talks with Gregg and I feel I can make an impact with the USA and help this national team really do something special now and in the future.”

Pepi credited Berhalter for his recruiting efforts as a factor in the decision. “I spoke with Gregg, not just last month. He constantly followed up with me and called me twice after that. He showed me that I am special and I want to show him that I am ready for this moment.”

But he also noted that he and his family have felt supported in being American, which translates into committing to U.S. Soccer's ultimate goal.

"This country has given my family so many opportunities and it really has helped me achieve my goals. What better way to help them by hopefully one day lifting up a World Cup? I feel warmly welcomed and I can’t wait to show that I deserve to be here."

Pepi also sent out Thursday talking about his experience growing up in the Borderlands and its import on his decision.

As MLSSoccer.com reported on last year, a new FIFA rule regarding young players and cap-tying means that even if Pepi features in all three September contests, he wouldn't officially be pledged to the U.S. However, should he want to switch to Mexico in that scenario, he'd have to be at least three years removed from his most recent cap to move international teams — and he's now in the mix to play in a World Cup within the next 15 months.

And as Pepi noted, this is a decision he's made.

"I said that when I made this decision it would be with the heart. It’s been made with the heart. If I put that jersey on, I am fighting for it until I can’t fight anymore. So yes, I am ready to play."

FC Dallas Ricardo Pepi US Men's National Team Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

