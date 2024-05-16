Hugo Lloris saves the day for LAFC | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The World Cup-winning former French international claimed the latest Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius award thanks to a crucial penalty-kick save that paved the way for a 2-0 win at St. Louis CITY SC.

With the game scoreless in the 16th minute, Lloris stopped João Klauss' shot from the spot to keep the game scoreless. But more than that, it stunned the CITYPARK crowd, shifting momentum towards LAFC before Denis Bouanga's brace secured a vital road win.

"Tonight [was] well deserved. The guys played exactly the way they need to play away from home to come away with three points," head coach Steve Cherundolo said post-match. "It’s difficult in the league on the road in MLS, and even more so in St. Louis, so a great result for us tonight.