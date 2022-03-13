How Seattle Sounders overcame LA Galaxy in clash of Western Conference titans

​​The LA Galaxy racked up more shots, more corner kicks, more possession, more passes completed (plus at a higher rate) and approximately the same expected goals total as Seattle Sounders FC on their nationally-televised visit to Lumen Field Saturday afternoon. They were also superior in aesthetic terms for long stretches.

“Infuriating is the emotion at the end of it,” said Galaxy coach Greg Vanney, and he’s neither the first nor the last opponent of Brian Schmetzer’s Sounders to feel that way in similar circumstances.

Yet they found themselves empty-handed at the final whistle, leaking goals off a corner kick, a cheaply-awarded penalty kick and an open header after a set piece to fall 3-2 and end their perfect 2W-0L-0D opening to the 2022 MLS season.

“What it was, was a good training session for we're going to face in Leon because the Galaxy at times were all over us. And so we had to defend for our lives. And we had to gut out nervy moments, and we'll use this film as kind of a learning lesson for our next opponent, our next match away.”

“It was certainly a big game because we wanted to continue to build on the early parts of this year. But look, had we drawn 2-2, would we have been hit with a gut punch that we can't recover from? No, the team’s too experienced for that,” said Schmetzer, calling the outcome “more of an educational one for me” postgame.

Saturday’s victory ended Seattle’s own 0W-2L-0D start to the league campaign, giving them a lift ahead of their massive Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash at Mexico’s Club Leon in midweek and underlining why this edition of the Rave Green are so highly regarded by pundits and adversaries.

With today's 3-2 victory, @SoundersFC recorded the 200th regular season win in club history. The Sounders reached 200 regular season wins in the fewest matches in @MLS history (425) and their 200 wins are the most in the league since their inaugural season in 2009. pic.twitter.com/kYFRxDrljd

Montero steps up (again)

You could say the Sounders have bigger fish to fry at the moment as they chase CCL glory. That doesn’t stop them from gutting out resourceful results like this one, powered by the deep roster and fierce culture of competitiveness they’ve nurtured for so many years – one quite similar to what Vanney built at Toronto FC, and continues to work towards in Los Angeles.

Fredy Montero is presently Exhibit A. A club legend on his second stint with SSFC, the Colombian striker is on the back half of his impressive career and recognizes that he’s second choice to star Designated Player Raul Ruidiaz.

But with Ruidiaz nursing a hamstring injury, Montero has stepped up massively, bagging a brace in Tuesday’s 3-0 first-leg defeat of Leon and earning, then converting the penalty on Saturday – despite his teammate Albert Rusnak’s passionate lobbying to take the spot kick.

“I’m enjoying when I play, when I have the opportunity to score, because obviously I'm not going to be playing as many games as Xavi,” Montero, 34, said with a smile as he sat next to center back Xavier Arreaga, who headed home the game-winner from a pinpoint Alex Roldan delivery, in the postgame press conference.