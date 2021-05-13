MLS WORKS

How power soccer is changing kids’ lives

As part of Soccer for All, you can now listen to a special podcast exploring how power soccer, the first competitive team sport designed and developed specifically for power wheelchair users, is changing the lives of children across the U.S. The podcast was produced by longtime journalist and former MLSsoccer.com senior editor Nick Firchau and recorded in December 2019.

Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome to MLS, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, and emphasizes the league’s commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities and end discrimination.

Nick Firchau is a longtime journalist and a former senior editor at MLSsoccer.com. During his time at MLSsoccer.com he profiled players and personalities such as Thierry Henry, Landon Donovan, Merritt Paulson, Pablo Mastroeni, Bobby Rhine and others, and he braved the entire US national team’s Snow Clasico game in March 2013 from the outdoor press box. He is also a veteran podcast producer, and the fourth season of his acclaimed podcast Paternal will debut later this year.

