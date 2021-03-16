MLS is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which our staff, players, partners and fans are treated with dignity and respect. MLS players, clubs, staff and partners aligned for historic events in 2020. Now back this year in its 26th season, the League remains committed to promoting an atmosphere of diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the soccer community.

Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome to MLS, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, and emphasizes the League’s commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities and end discrimination.