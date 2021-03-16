MLS is dedicated to supporting the communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which our staff, players, partners and fans are treated with dignity and respect. MLS players, clubs, staff and partners aligned for historic events in 2020. Now back this year in its 26th season, the League remains committed to promoting an atmosphere of diversity, equity and inclusion throughout the soccer community.
Soccer For All signifies that everyone is welcome to MLS, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status, and emphasizes the League’s commitment to drive positive social change, foster more inclusive and equitable communities and end discrimination.
MLS and its clubs are conducting initiatives year-long that provide inclusive opportunities in-stadium and for members of the local community (following COVID-19 health and safety protocols). Programming and resources include sensory rooms, mini-pitch builds and youth soccer programming, equipment donations to underserved and underrepresented communities, and first-team experiences for individuals with and without intellectual and physical disabilities. MLS and its clubs will also support commemorative awareness months including Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.