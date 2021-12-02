How Philadelphia, NYCFC can win or lose the Eastern Conference Final

With a spot in MLS Cup on the line, what should you have your eye on when these two Eastern Conference foes meet on Sunday at Subaru Park (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes)? Let’s dive in.

Unlike the finalists in the West, both the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC operated at a positive expected goals differential during the regular season. The Union finished sixth in MLS in xGD (meaning that they generated more xG than they allowed). The Cityzens finished first.

Even so, both Eastern Conference finalists had seasons that suggested they were MLS Cup contenders, particularly from an analytics and data perspective.

Don’t get me wrong, there's been chaos along the way. New York City FC ’s win over the Supporters’ Shield holders New England Revolution on Tuesday night, for example, had enough wild energy to power greater Foxborough.

We saw it in Round One against the New York Red Bulls. We saw it again in the conference semis against Nashville SC. And you can bet your bottom dollar that we’re going to see it one more time on Sunday.

Jim Curtin’s team is going to try to destroy.

In both of their previous postseason matches, the Union sacrificed possession for large stretches of the game in order to prioritize their defensive shape and effectiveness. It’s an incredibly small sample size, but Philadelphia have allowed just 0.63 xG per 90 minutes in the playoffs according to Second Spectrum. Nashville and the Red Bulls aren’t elite attacking teams, but it’s clear the Union have kept their opponents from creating consistent, quality chances.

Zooming out a bit, Philadelphia have been a phenomenal defensive team throughout 2021. In the regular season, they allowed the third-lowest open-play xG per game while also averaging the fourth-highest pressing efficiency rating in MLS. The Union are more selective with their press than they were last year, averaging nearly eight fewer pressures in the final third per 90 minutes in the regular season and postseason in 2021 than they did in 2020.