How many perfect brackets remain in the Audi Bracket Challenge?

With Round One complete and the Conference Semifinals in full swing, 639 contestants still have perfect brackets in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge .

That's an impressive number as entrants vie for the prizes that come with being among most the accurate brackets through MLS Cup on Nov. 5. Thirty winners are set to be crowned, with the victorious entrants in line to take home $2,500, or some gear from MLSstore.com.

As it stands, Supporters' Shield-winners LAFC are currently the most popular pick to win MLS Cup, with 291 of the remaining perfect brackets tabbing the Black & Gold as this year's title-winners. Unsurprisingly, the Philadelphia Union are the next-most popular pick, with 226 brackets selecting Jim Curtin's group.

Behind those two frontrunners, 58 brackets have CF Montréal lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, one ahead of the 57 that picked Austin FC. Meanwhile, defending MLS Cup champion NYCFC are the least-picked club to go all the way, with just 26 of the remaining brackets going with the Cityzens. That's just behind FC Dallas, who are picked in 35 of the remaining brackets.