Bracket Challenge

No perfect Qatar Quest brackets remain! Fill out a Second Chance Bracket

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

qatar-quest-second-chance-v0

Literally, nobody saw this coming at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After group-stage matches at the tournament, exactly zero perfect brackets remain in the MLS Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge.

Friday's early contests – Uruguay 2-0 Ghana and South Korea 2-1 Portugal – in Group H sealed the deal, with none of the 71,073 submissions successfully predicting the entire Round of 16 field.

This shouldn't come as a shock, considering there've been surprises aplenty in Qatar. European powerhouses Belgium (ranked No. 2 in the world, according to FIFA) and 2014 champions Germany are already out of the competition, as are perennial South American favorites Uruguay.

2nd Chance Bracket

If you didn't get things right the first time around, the good news there's a shot at redemption with the 2nd Chance Bracket – which allows you to pick every knockout match.

Submissions open at 5 pm ET, so make your selections at bracket2022.mlssoccer.com

World Cup Bracket Challenge

