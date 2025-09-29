Playoff Scenarios

How Chicago Fire FC can clinch playoffs vs. Inter Miami

Chicago Fire FC can clinch an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot when they visit Inter Miami CF on Tuesday evening (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

Consequently, the New York Red Bulls can be eliminated if Chicago clinch the Eastern Conference's ninth and final postseason place.

  • In head coach Gregg Berhalter's opening season, Chicago are nearing their first playoff berth since 2017.
  • New York hold a league-record 15-year playoff streak. They were runners-up in MLS Cup 2024.
Chicago will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Chicago win at Miami
ELIMINATION SCENARIOS
New York will be eliminated in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Chicago win at Miami
