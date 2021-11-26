How Bob Bradley's Toronto FC arrival could impact Michael Bradley's career

But as Bob arrives as Toronto FC 's new manager and sporting director in a move announced on Wednesday, Extratime co-host Charlie Davies believes there's a critical factor that will be different this time: An older Michael's declining mobility.

"They’re both stewards of the game," said Davies, having played for Bob and played with Michael with the USMNT. "They watch it religiously, they talk about it religiously, and so it’s going to be interesting, not so much the dynamic because I’ve seen it, it’s worked, (but) Michael being 34 and not being able to play the way he used to play. He can’t cover the amount of space that he used to."