How Atlanta United defines 2021 depends on what happens in playoffs – and after

But instead of entering as one of the league’s most feared teams, they’re an out-and-out underdog, tabbed by oddsmakers to be bounced in Round One against New York City FC or by New England in the Eastern Conference Semifinals if they pull off an upset on Sunday at Yankee Stadium (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

The Five Stripes are an Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs team. They've always stated that competing for trophies is their goal, and ... well ... making the playoffs undeniably means they’re doing that.

From a wide-lensed view from space of the 2021 season as a whole, being the East's No. 5 seed is a failure for Atlanta United. This is the most valuable roster in the league. They should be more than a dark horse. And yet when you look closer and split the season into the before and after of a struggle-filled coaching hire, you see a team that recovered when others in similar situations either couldn't or wouldn't.

So how much do you reward Atlanta for cleaning up their own mess? It’s not clear. You do have to appreciate that they didn’t wallow in it, though. And even if they’re not a favorite, they have the talent to compete and place themselves in a position to get lucky. In a single-elimination scenario, that’s all you need.

Because this is a talented team that's starting to see returns from all that transfer spending. Marcelino Moreno finished the year 11th in American Soccer Analysis’ goals added metric. Ezequiel Barco has appeared to finally come good (and healthy) in his fourth MLS season, scoring seven goals and assisting eight more. Luiz Araujo’s quality on the ball has been instantly recognizable since quite literally his very first touch in Atlanta. Josef Martinez and Miles Robinson are still who they've always been.