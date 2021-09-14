How 3 MLS clubs have drastically improved from 2020 to 2021

A longtime member of the club, Nancy had coached in Montréal’s academy before joining the first team as an assistant in 2017. Officially taking over as head coach of the senior team on March 8, Nancy has improved CF Montréal in a number of different areas.

Under Henry, Montréal lacked defensive stability. They allowed 1.38 xG in 2020, which was the fourth-worst total in the league that season. This year, that number is down to 1.09 xG allowed per game. In terms of their pressing efficiency, Montréal were the third-worst team in MLS last year, only winning the ball within five seconds of applying pressure 37.8% of the time. This year, that number is up to 40%. When Montréal are back defending in their own third, they’ve also become better at keeping the ball in front of them. They've had fewer defenders bypassed per possession in their own defensive third this year (0.8) than they did last year (0.93).