Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City: How to watch, stream Western Conference Semifinal

MLSsoccer staff

A throwback MLS matchup awaits Sunday night at Shell Energy Stadium, as Houston Dynamo FC (No. 4) host Sporting Kansas City (No. 8) in a single-elimination Western Conference Semifinal.

How to watch and stream

When

Where

  • Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

The winner of this Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs showdown reaches the Western Conference Final on Dec. 2, visiting the winner of Seattle Sounders FC (No. 2) vs. LAFC (No. 3).

If Conference Semifinals are tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra time periods are played in their entirety. Then, if the score remains level, teams participate in kicks from the penalty spot to determine who advances.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

  • Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Real Salt Lake

The Dynamo’s turnaround under head coach Ben Olsen has gone faster than expected, and now they’re three victories away from winning the club’s third MLS Cup (first since 2007). If Houston go the distance, they’d lift two trophies this season after beating Inter Miami CF for the 2023 US Open Cup crown in late September.

The driving force for Houston is undoubtedly Héctor Herrera, the Mexican international who produced a 4g/17a regular season and often combined with Artur, Coco Carrasquilla and Amine Bassi in midfield. While Herrera’s a holdover from 2022, Houston made 17 new signings last winter/summer to implement a squad overhaul.

Home-field advantage puts wind into Houston’s sails after they owned the West’s best home record (11W-2L-4D) this year. They used that edge to great effect against RSL in Round One.

  • Wild Card: 0-0 draw (4-2 PKs) vs. San Jose Earthquakes
  • Round One: 2-0 series win vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting KC, after a 10-game winless start, were staring down the barrel of back-to-back playoff misses. Then a switch flipped and they’ve been the Western Conference’s best team since May, going from a Decision Day postseason ticket to sweeping No. 1 seed St. Louis CITY SC in Round One.

SKC’s turnaround coincides, in large part, with star striker Alan Pulido returning from a long-term knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2022 campaign. He converted a 14g/3a regular season into 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year honors and notched 0g/3a against St. Louis as fellow DP Gadi Kinda (1g/3a) thrived as well.

Peter Vermes’ team must cope without left back Logan Ndenbe, who scored twice against their Midwest rival but suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the process. As the manager deliberates patching that lineup hole, Sporting KC derive confidence from being the only lower-seeded team to reach the Conference Semifinals.

