Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

MLSsoccer staff

It's an all-MLS affair in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, starting with Wednesday's Leg 1 when Houston Dynamo FC host the Columbus Crew.

  • English: FS2
  • Spanish: ViX

  • Shell Energy Stadium | Houston, Texas

Leg 2 is set for March 12 at Lower.com Field, deciding which team books a quarterfinal date with the winner of the Orlando City SC-Tigres UANL series. The quarterfinals will be played in early April.

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • Round One: 2-2 aggregate vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Houston weren't at full strength during their Round One series vs. St. Louis, but did just enough to advance via the away-goals tiebreaker. Goals from Sebastian Kowalczyk and Erik Sviatchenko, two imports from their 2023 squad overhaul, made the difference across two legs.

To cut to the chase: Héctor Herrera (knee) and Sebastián Ferreira (hamstring) are both out long-term for Houston, leaving them without their DPs. That leaves the Dynamo as underdogs, but head coach Ben Olsen has a knack for maximizing his players' collective talent.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Round One: Bye

Columbus, after winning MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi, earned direct passage into the CCC Round of 16. That 2-1 home victory over LAFC was a culmination of their Wilfried Nancy-led resurrection, employing a tactical style that was equal parts bold and inventive.

Now, with every starter back, the Crew are dreaming big about what they can accomplish in numerous competitions. With stars ranging from striker Cucho Hernández to midfielder Darlington Nagbe, Nancy's group has every reason to feel confident.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Columbus Crew Houston Dynamo FC Matchday Concacaf Champions Cup

