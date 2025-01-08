Houston Dynamo sign Pat Onstad, Asher Mendelsohn to contract extensions

Houston Dynamo FC have secured multi-year contract extensions for general manager Pat Onstad, who will take on the new title of president of soccer, and technical director Asher Mendelsohn, the club announced Wednesday.

"We are excited to continue this journey with them leading the pursuit of bringing another championship to Houston."

"The club has made tremendous strides since Pat and Asher arrived in Houston,” said majority owner Ted Segal. “Their relentless ambition to sign top-level competitors and build a winning roster and staff is reflected in the sustained success that the team has seen on the pitch in multiple competitions.

A club legend, Onstad joined the Dynamo front office ahead of the 2022 season as general manager. The former Canadian international goalkeeper was part of Houston’s inaugural 2006 season, helping them win back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007.

Onstand's tenure

Under Onstad and Mendelsohn's guidance, Houston reached the Western Conference Final in 2023 and won the US Open Cup - the club’s fourth domestic title - that same year.

In 2024, the Dynamo qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade. They also set single-season club records for points (54) and road wins (eight) and allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS (39).

Onstad has overseen some of Houston's biggest acquisitions in recent years, most notably Mexican superstar Héctor Herrera and club-record signing Ezequiel Ponce.

"I would like to thank Ted for the trust he has placed in me, as well as for the ongoing support from the Houston Dynamo staff and players," said Onstad.

"I am thrilled to continue leading the Dynamo, especially as we begin a special campaign – our 20th MLS season. This team and this community mean a tremendous amount to me, and we will do everything we can to build a sustainable winner for this city.”