Houston Dynamo sign Amine Bassi to contract extension

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Amine Bassi to a contract extension through the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Friday.
The new deal comes during Bassi's third season with Houston, originally arriving ahead of the 2023 campaign from French second-division side FC Metz.
The 27-year-old former Morocco youth international has 20 goals and 16 assists in 91 matches across all competitions for the Dynamo.
"Amine has been a large part of our success over the past two seasons as an orchestrator of our build up, a leader in our defensive pressure and a contributor in our attacking third. He has also been a big personality in our locker room and a joy to have around our club,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad.
“We are glad to reward Amine with a new contract and hope to push for more success for the remainder of the season.”
Bassi has played a key role in Houston's 20th season so far, starting all nine matches and tallying 2g/1a during that span.
“I am really happy to continue my journey with the Houston Dynamo, as we look to build on what we have achieved over the past two seasons,” said Bassi. “I want to thank Pat, Asher, Ben and the entire Dynamo staff for their continued trust and support.
"As we strive to make Houston proud in Season 20, I look forward to playing in front of Dynamo fans and am motivated to continue contributing to the team on the pitch."
Currently 14th in the Western Conference, the Dynamo are looking to qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Ben Olsen.
