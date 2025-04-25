Houston Dynamo sign Amine Bassi to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Amine Bassi to a contract extension through the 2025 season, with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Friday.

The new deal comes during Bassi's third season with Houston, originally arriving ahead of the 2023 campaign from French second-division side FC Metz.

The 27-year-old former Morocco youth international has 20 goals and 16 assists in 91 matches across all competitions for the Dynamo.

"Amine has been a large part of our success over the past two seasons as an orchestrator of our build up, a leader in our defensive pressure and a contributor in our attacking third. He has also been a big personality in our locker room and a joy to have around our club,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad.