Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Jefferson Valverde from LDU Quito

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Houston Dynamo FC have signed defensive midfielder Jefferson Valverde from Ecuadorian top-flight side LDU Quito, the clubs announced Friday.

The 24-year-old is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27.

“Jefferson is a dynamic defensive midfielder with experience on one of the best teams in South America last season. He will add valuable depth to our roster and has the potential to develop into a consistent contributor in MLS,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

“We look forward to welcoming Jefferson into our club as we approach a congested schedule with multiple competitions throughout the summer, including US Open Cup and Leagues Cup, in addition to the regular season.”

Valverde made his top-flight debut with CD El Nacional in early 2023 and tallied 15 league appearances before transferring to crosstown club Quito in July. In his first year with Quito, he helped the club earn its 12th league title and second Conmebol Copa Sudamericana triumph.

The defensive mid joins a Houston Dynamo squad that sits sixth in the Western Conference despite a rash of injuries to start the year, including the two-month absence of star midfielder Héctor Herrera. With Herrera's return last week vs. Austin FC, Valverde will compete for midfield minutes with an established core that includes the Mexico national team star alongside Artur, Coco Carrasquilla and Ján Greguš.

Houston travel to FC Dallas on Saturday for a Copa Tejas showdown at Toyota Stadium (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season pass).