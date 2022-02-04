Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign midfielder Brooklyn Raines as homegrown player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

  • HOU receive: Brooklyn Raines
  • RSL receive: $50k GAM

Houston Dynamo FC have signed US youth international midfielder Brooklyn Raines as a homegrown player after acquiring his homegrown territory rights from Real Salt Lake, the clubs announced Friday.

Raines, 16, joins on a multi-year contract after Houston sent $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to RSL. The deal was first reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert.

“We want Houston Dynamo FC to be a destination for the top young talent in the country and the signing of Brooklyn Raines is a step in the right direction,” Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. “Brooklyn has drawn interest from around the world and we are proud that he chose to continue his development in Houston. He is a high potential player and we look forward to him advancing through our player development pathway.”

Raines was recently with El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship. Beforehand, he was a member of the Barcelona Academy in Arizona.

This past winter, Raines also trained with Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

Transfer Tracker Houston Dynamo FC

