Houston Dynamo sign Colombian defender Pablo Ortiz

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired defender Pablo Ortiz on loan from Slovakian top-flight side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, the club announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old Colombia native is signed through the 2025 season with a purchase option.
Ortiz adds depth at center back following Micael's recent transfer to Brazilian side Palmeiras for a club-record fee. He joins Ethan Bartlow, Femi Awodesu and Erik Sviatchenko on the Dynamo's depth chart.
"Pablo is a talented left-footed center back with impressive athleticism who will compete for minutes in our backline," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.
"He is a high-potential player who will benefit from our developmental environment in Houston. We are excited to welcome Pablo to Houston, where he can contribute to our 20th MLS season."
Ortiz began his career in his native Colombia with América de Cali after rising through the club's youth ranks. He arrives in Houston with 99 professional appearances, also featuring for FK Pardubice (Czechia) and FC Midtjylland (Denmark).
Last season, Ortiz lifted the first trophy of his career as Danish champion with FC Midtjylland.
