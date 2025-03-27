Houston Dynamo sign Colombian defender Pablo Ortiz

Houston Dynamo FC have acquired defender Pablo Ortiz on loan from Slovakian top-flight side FC DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda, the club announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old Colombia native is signed through the 2025 season with a purchase option.

Ortiz adds depth at center back following Micael's recent transfer to Brazilian side Palmeiras for a club-record fee. He joins Ethan Bartlow, Femi Awodesu and Erik Sviatchenko on the Dynamo's depth chart.

"Pablo is a talented left-footed center back with impressive athleticism who will compete for minutes in our backline," said Dynamo president of soccer Pat Onstad.