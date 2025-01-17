Houston Dynamo sign defender Obafemi Awodesu

The 23-year-old center back is signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027.

Awodesu had 2g/1a in 29 matches for Dynamo 2 during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season and was tied for the league lead in regular-season minutes played (2,520).

A former Philadelphia Union academy player, Awodesu starred for four years at Penn State, where he featured in 65 matches, scored six goals and was twice named Big Ten Defender of the Year (2022 & 2023).

"We are thrilled to reward Femi with a first-team contract following an impressive season with Dynamo 2 last year, and he is another success story from our player development pathway,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad. “Femi’s competitiveness, leadership and desire to become a professional player at the highest levels after his college career has been impressive.