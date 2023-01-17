Houston Dynamo's home venue renamed as Shell Energy Stadium

Houston Dynamo FC announced a new naming-rights agreement ahead of the 2023 MLS season as their soccer-specific stadium will now be known as Shell Energy Stadium.

As part of the agreement, the stadium will feature new marquee signage at the north end, along with Shell Energy signage and branding prominently displayed throughout the venue.

“On behalf of the club, we are ecstatic to not only expand our relationship with Shell Energy, but combine efforts to truly impact the city of Houston through an array of community and sustainability projects,” Dynamo majority owner and chairman Ted Segal said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our passionate fans to Shell Energy Stadium this spring following an extensive renovation to enhance the experience of all guests. Thank you to the Shell Energy team for their commitment to our organization and to Houston.”

The 21,000-seat stadium, previously PNC Stadium, is also home for the Houston Dash of the NWSL.

Changing the way we power H-Town. We can't wait to welcome Houston home to @ShellEnergyStdm this season ⚡️ #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/WPY31qdxxP

In addition, the Dynamo and Shell Energy are pursuing a variety of integrated energy and decarbonization solutions at the stadium, while also collaborating on important community initiatives. This includes a near-term goal to reduce the club’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2026 from a 2018 base year.

Beginning in early 2023, Shell Energy will institute a decarbonization program starting with energy efficiency improvements to venue-wide LED lighting, on-site renewable energy via a rooftop solar array, renewable electricity, energy monitoring and management with a sub-metering system and installation of electric vehicle charging stations.

“This is a really special opportunity to join Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash to enable their path to further sustainability,” Shell Energy senior vice president Glenn Wright said in a release. “We’re proud to work with the club on delivering decarbonization solutions, just as we offer 100 percent renewable electricity plans to homeowners in Houston and across Texas. I’m excited for our teams to continue to build on the positive legacy of the club in Houston through the wide range of initiatives both at the stadium and in the broader community.”

Shell Energy’s impact extends beyond the footprint of the downtown stadium through the club’s community programming like Futbolito in the City, which reached nearly 1,000 local children in 2022. The program offers local youth players free soccer coaching across two five-week periods throughout the city.

“This announcement is the result of the tireless work from both organizations to make this opportunity a reality,” Dynamo chief operating officer and Dash president Jessica O’Neill said. “This transformative relationship will extend far beyond our footprint in downtown and we’re thrilled to continue to improve our community alongside Shell Energy.”

Since Segal arrived as majority owner and chairman in June 2021, the venue has undergone multi-phase renovations to offer supporters a safe-standing section and the addition of two premium spaces in the south end.

Additionally, construction is underway at Shell Energy Stadium as the venue expands its premium offering with an all-inclusive air-conditioned club on the east concourse. The current project also includes the installation of all-new mesh seats throughout the entire seating bowl. The multi-million-dollar project is scheduled for completion in early March.