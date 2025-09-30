Houston Dynamo's Erik Sviatchenko fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 37 of the 2025 season.
Sviatchenko fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Erik Sviatchenko an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the ninth minute of Houston’s match against Nashville SC on September 27.
Suleymanov fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Sporting Kansas City forward Shapi Suleymanov an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 83rd minute of Kansas City's match against LAFC on September 27.