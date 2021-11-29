Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo re-sign midfielder Matias Vera

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Matias Vera HOU

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Houston Dynamo FC have re-signed midfielder Matias Vera, the club announced Monday. Vera is under contract through 2023 with a club option for 2024.

Vera, 26, has made 80 MLS appearances for Houston after joining from San Lorenzo ahead of the 2019 season, notching three goals and two assists. The Argentine defensive midfielder has been a constant in Houston's starting XI the last three campaigns.

“We are excited to extend Matías’ tenure with the club,” general manager Pat Onstad said in a club statement. “Matías gives us a lot of flexibility and depth in midfield and is a player that brings passion and commitment to the locker room. We look forward to having Matías and his family join us at PNC Stadium in 2022 and beyond.”

The Dynamo finished bottom of the Western Conference standings after a disappointing 2021 season, though they are in a new era. Ted Segal took over as managing owner in the summer, Onstad was named GM just before the season ended and they currently have an ongoing head coaching search.

“I am very grateful to the club, they have been fantastic throughout this process and it is clear that we have unfinished business,” Vera said. “I am excited about the possibilities, this is a new era for the club and the type of project you want to be a part of.”

