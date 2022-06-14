Houston Dynamo president John Walker will step down after 2022 season

It marks another move in a new era for Houston, who are playing their first season under new majority owner Ted Segal, general manager Pat Onstad and first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura.

Walker led a club rebrand in 2020 and oversaw improvements at PNC Stadium. Both the Dynamo and NWSL sister side Houston Dash have experienced growth in the season-ticket base as well.

“I’d like to thank John for his contributions to the club over the past few years and respect his decision to step aside at the end of this season,” Segal said. “Our club will continue to build on the momentum John helped to create and are excited about the future.”